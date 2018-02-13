Pike County’s two STAR students and their teachers were honored during a Chamber of Commerce reception held Feb. 8.
“Education is extremely important in Pike County in part because education is probably the single biggest economic driver we’ve got,” said Pike County Chamber of Commerce chairman Shep Marsh. “STAR students are high school students who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent or top 10 students in their class based on GPA. That’s extremely tough to do and they should really be commended for their hard work earning this honor. Pike County is very fortunate that we have two great places for kids to get an education - whether it’s public or private school.”
Above left, STAR student D.J. Brooks (right) selected CrossPointe Christian Academy’s Powell Turner as his STAR teacher. Above right, STAR student Thomas Ware (left) selected Pike County Middle School teacher Mike Thompson as his STAR teacher.
Local STAR students honored
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks