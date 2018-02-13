/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Above left, STAR student D.J. Brooks (right) selected CrossPointe Christian Academy’s Powell Turner as his STAR teacher. Above right, STAR student Thomas Ware (left) selected Pike County Middle School teacher Mike Thompson as his STAR teacher.

Local STAR students honored

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 13. 2018
Pike County’s two STAR students and their teachers were honored during a Chamber of Commerce reception held Feb. 8.

“Education is extremely important in Pike County in part because education is probably the single biggest economic driver we’ve got,” said Pike County Chamber of Commerce chairman Shep Marsh. “STAR students are high school students who have the highest score on the SAT and are in the top 10 percent or top 10 students in their class based on GPA. That’s extremely tough to do and they should really be commended for their hard work earning this honor. Pike County is very fortunate that we have two great places for kids to get an education - whether it’s public or private school.”

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter