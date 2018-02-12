Mr. William Larry "Billy" Guy, 68, of Thomaston, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at his home.
Mr. Guy was born in Pike County on February 22nd, 1949, a son of the late Richard Levy and Bessie Mae Nix Guy. He was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of the Neal Baptist Church.
Mr. Guy is survived by his wife, Emmie Jean Biles Guy; three daughters, Darlene (Lance) McDaniel, Deniece (Glenn) Todd, and Dana (Stephen) Fuller,
all of Thomaston; a son, Richie Guy (Farrah Wilson) of Thomaston; two sisters, Shirley Nicholson of Thomaston and Glenn (Clarence) Hattchett of
Concord; a brother, Bobby (Mary Ann) Guy of Concord; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Guy were held on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Fletcher-Day Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Todd officiating. Burial was in the Neal Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com