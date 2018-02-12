/Unitedbank
William Larry "Billy" Guy

Monday, February 12. 2018
Mr. William Larry "Billy" Guy, 68, of Thomaston, died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Guy was born in Pike County on February 22nd, 1949, a son of the late Richard Levy and Bessie Mae Nix Guy. He was a self-employed carpenter and was a member of the Neal Baptist Church.

Mr. Guy is survived by his wife, Emmie Jean Biles Guy; three daughters, Darlene (Lance) McDaniel, Deniece (Glenn) Todd, and Dana (Stephen) Fuller,
all of Thomaston; a son, Richie Guy (Farrah Wilson) of Thomaston; two sisters, Shirley Nicholson of Thomaston and Glenn (Clarence) Hattchett of
Concord; a brother, Bobby (Mary Ann) Guy of Concord; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Guy were held on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Fletcher-Day Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Todd officiating. Burial was in the Neal Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
