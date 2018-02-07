C'Bo to sign with Notre Dame

It was announced by Notre Dame that Pike County High School's star running back C'Bo Flemister submitted a letter of intent at 7:15 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 7. He and other students will sign scholarship letters tonight at PCHS on National Signing Day.
In addition to keeping his academic records in great condition, Flemister rushed for 2,348 yards and 35 TDs as a senior at Pike County High School in 2017. His Pike County career stats include 3,321 rushing yards, 43 TDs and 16 games of at least 100 yards He helped the Pirates reach the Class AAA state quarterfinals with a 9-4 record in 2017.
He is ranked the No. 83 running back nationally and No. 135 player from Georgia according to 247Sports.com. He is ranked the No. 88 running back nationally and No. 130 player from Georgia by ESPN.com. He was named the 2017 Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Class AAA Offensive Player of the Year, the 2017 Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Class AAA First Team All-Stat and was named to 2017 USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA Georgia Football Second Team. He played for coach Brad Webber at Pike County High School.