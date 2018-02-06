Walter Geiger
A man led deputies and DNR personnel on a day-long foot chase after a traffic accident in Pike County Feb. 1 but was finally arrested without incident.
[Walter Geiger] A handcuffed Kenneth Wayne Jones receives treatment in the back of an ambulance after being arrested following a day-long foot chase through western Lamar County Feb. 1. In the foreground are Lamar deputies John Thurman and Bossie Davis. The chase started with a wreck in Pike County.
Car crash leads to manhunt, arrest
