/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Walter Geiger] A handcuffed Kenneth Wayne Jones receives treatment in the back of an ambulance after being arrested following a day-long foot chase through western Lamar County Feb. 1. In the foreground are Lamar deputies John Thurman and Bossie Davis. The chase started with a wreck in Pike County.

Car crash leads to manhunt, arrest

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, February 6. 2018
Walter Geiger

A man led deputies and DNR personnel on a day-long foot chase after a traffic accident in Pike County Feb. 1 but was finally arrested without incident.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter