Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has ruled a Tuesday, January 30 house fire in Pike County arson. The fire, which occurred around 12 a.m., destroyed the home located at 4683 Reidsboro Road in Williamson.
Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call his Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Calls are taken 24 hours a day; callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Jan. 30 house fire declared arson
