Cake auction set for Sunday, Feb. 11

Christ Chapel will hold their annual cake auction at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 with a goal of raising $100,000 to send all 250 youth who are part of the reVERB ministry to summer camp.
“It’s crazy that we are sending kids to camps through cakes, but camp isn’t cheap and our youth seem to double in size each year,” said Student Pastor of reVERB Student Ministries Chad Loyd. “A lot of these kids can’t afford to go to camp unless we hold events like this to raise the money.”
The cake auction will feature hundreds of different kinds of cakes, cookies and sweets as well as many other items up for auction. The auction will be held in the church sanctuary and ‘sack lunches’ will be provided for those who stay for the auction. All participants have to do is sit at one of the student tables that will be arranged after the service. People can bid individually or put their money together and bid as a table.
“Lunch is free for everyone and anyone is invited to come see what all the craziness is about,” said Loyd. “We want to be a part of the community, not just a church. Our goal is to help all who need it.”
Last year’s auction raised $52,000, allowing the church to send 125 students to camp.
“After last year’s auction, 52 out of 125 students who went to camp gave their lives to Jesus and they’ve been completely changed. Many of the kids said they were suicidal and had no friends and no one to turn to before attending camp and when they went, God just transformed their lives. When lives are changed and we get to bring home students that are on fire for God, it ultimately changes our church and community as a whole.”
The cost to send one student to BigStuf camp is $400 and Christ Chapel pays the cost of transportation. In addition to the Zebulon campus, the Cochran Christ Chapel campus has a growing youth group as well.
“We will have plenty of cakes, cupcakes and other deserts to buy. Since it’s so close to Valentine’s Day, you can even buy stuff to bless others during the week,” said Loyd. “One last thing, we are letting Cupid take over this year so who knows, there might be love in the air. Ultimately, it’s about the hearts of our teenagers!”