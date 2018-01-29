[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Above, Pirates players who were honored during the recent football banquet include (front row l-r) Jacob Davidson, Kory Maddox, Tryston Passmore, Gerald Hines (middle row l-r), Kale Treadway, Seth Moon, Omari Hamm, Noah Fortner, Colt Hayes, Dillon Gooch, Hamp Swift, Robby Cox, Seth Huggins (back row l-r) Tristan Reese, Nakeem Murphy, C’Bo Flemister, Jake Patterson, Grant Leidig, Jordan Watts and Robert Goerke. The team set several school records in the 2017 season and won two playoff games with a strong showing in the third round of the playoffs. See more photos from the Pirates season and from the banquet at vividmomentsphoto.com.
Pirates players honored at banquet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks