Thinking for a Change: No Faking!

This is an early example of fake news, and while it is easy to laugh at those ignorant New Yorkers of 1835 for believing such obvious silliness, none of us are immune. Fake news stories are shared, liked, posted and passed around on social media all day every day and without fail people fall for them. I have been snookered more than once, and I should know better!
Partisans on both sides of the political spectrum are convinced that the primary purpose of fake news is to sway opinion and plant seeds of doubt and distrust. They are wrong. Most fake news stories are written with a single end in mind: money. The goal is to create stories that go viral and generate tens of thousands of clicks and shares. Each click represents money in the bank, and the writers of the stories don’t care about red or blue; they only care about green.
With so much fake news spreading across social media platforms, we are all responsible for stopping its spread. Before spreading a story or meme on your wall, first consider taking a few minutes to ensure that the story is accurate and relevant.
Here are a handful of simple tools you can use to identify fake news stories:
1. Check the date. Some fakes news stories and memes are resurrected or rediscovered. If the story isn’t current, then it may no longer be relevant. This tool will often be the only tool you need.
2. Snopes.com. Yes, I realize that somehow or another the site was identified as left-leaning and right-hating, but even that has been debunked as fake news. (Don’t take my word; use your tools!) Thing is, regardless of the editorial, personal, or political leanings of a site’s owner, what matters is the accuracy of their reporting. Snopes always lists their primary sources for every story on the site. That means that it is simple for anyone to fact check and verify what is being reported. It also means that when they are wrong, and it is pointed out, that they must make prompt corrections. Otherwise they lose their reputation for integrity in reporting. Important point: Don’t stop with Snopes!
3. Float the mainstream. Yes, the mainstream media has taken lots of punches the last several years, but they are still, by and large, the best source for honestly reported news and information. I recommend using more than a single site for your news; if you habitually follow FOX, then check in with CNN (and vice-versa) to see how they are reporting similar stories. Yes, networks and editorial staffs are biased, but as I wrote above, that’s okay so long as they do not try to hide it, and they report accurately.
4. Check the URL. The URL is the web address and is found in your browser window. Most legitimate news organizations in this country have .com addresses. Fake sites, though they look legit, will often add .co to the end of their URL. This is a red flag. Also check to be certain that the source is not a satirical news site like The Onion. A quick check of the source’s home page using Google will usually settle this one.
5. Read beyond the headline. Do not allow yourself to be deflected by a headline that is too fantastic or eye-catching. This is a hallmark of yellow journalism - that’s what certain forms of fake news were originally called - and almost always a sign of fake news. The only remedy is to read the story and consistently apply your tools.
6. Join the grammar police. Many, but not all, fake news stories are sloppily written are filled with any number of grammatical errors and misspellings. You do not need a degree in English to identify them – They are often quiet obvious.
Thanks for helping battle fake news and as always,
Think about it!
Anthony Vinson is a freelance writer, speaker and humorist for hire. He lives in Williamson, GA, and can be reached at advkdv@att.net.