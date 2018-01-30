Fifth grader Aubree Reese served as honorary Principal for the Day on Monday, Jan. 22 at Pike County Elementary School.
This is the second year for the special recognition and students must have earned at least 25 Pirate Bucks - for exceptional behavior - in order to be considered for the drawing. She said she earned a lot of her Pirate Bucks by classifying items for and turning in a science lab project that was not required by her teacher. Out of 50 students who entered the drawing, Aubree was the student who got the honor of being principal. She is the daughter of Brandy and Ches Reese of Zebulon and she has two sisters, Chesny and Braylee Reese.
Aubree Reese was the Principal for the Day Jan. 22 at PCES. She got to use her radio to tell all the bus drivers to start their engines at the end of the school day.
Aubree Reese named Principal for the Day at PCES
