Mr. Ottis Richard “Ricky” Allen, age 67, of Thomaston, GA passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Allen was born on April 25, 1950, in Atlanta (Cabbagetown), GA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Lynn Allen; mother, Hazel Mae Jaillett; and brothers, Raymond Hester, Rosco Hester, Harry Hester and Larry Hester.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Lynn and Danny Carter, and April Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Shelly Allen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lynn and Daniel LeBlanc, Gwen and Daniel Blubaugh, Patti Higginbotham, Barbara and Russell Mitchum, and Patsy and Bill Allen; grandchildren, Nick and Rebecca Carter, Page Carter, Maggie Carter, and Cara Allen; great-grandchildren, Cooper Carter and Cason Carter; sisters-in-law, Darlene Warren, Shelby (Paul) King, Dee Dee (Robert) Bishop, and Ginny Hester; brother-in-law, Ken Thomas; and host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Ottis Richard “Ricky” Allen will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home. Brother Darrell Hayes will officiate. Interment will follow in Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Friends may visit the family Friday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or visit their website at cancer.org. in memory of Mr. Allen.
