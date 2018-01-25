Robert Charlton “Bob” Ward, age 66, of Meansville, passed away January 17, 2018. He was born in Flint, MI, son of the late Harry Ward and Hyacinth Romer Ward.
He served in the United States Army and enjoyed fly fishing and vacationing on cruise ships. He attended Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon.
He is survived by his wife: Betty Massengale Ward; daughters and a son-in-law: Kim and Glenn Sexton of Forest, VA and Brandi and Ben Holmes of Barnesville; grandchildren: Grant Sexton, Chase Sexton and Alexxix Beil; brothers: Jerry Ward of LA and Mike Ward of MT; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, January 20, at 2 p.m., at their home, 200 Myrtle Lane, Meansville, GA 30256.