The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media post made by a student the evening of Jan. 23 that was of a threatening nature toward the school system.
Statement from Pike's board of education chairman G. Ryan Edge:
"Please understand the school system understands the seriousness of this situation. Upon finding out about the incident, the school system in cooperation with the sheriff's dept acted swiftly and the issue was addressed and resolved. Please understand that the student IS NOT at school. Due to the juvenile status, no information by law can be released pertaining to that individual or the specific incident. All schools were immediately made aware last night and every protocol was immediately put in place to ensure the safety of the students. Please know that EVERY incident is always taken very serious. We would always rather be super cautious than not in dealing with issues like this."
Updated: Student makes school threats, schools safe
