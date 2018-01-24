/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Student makes school threats, schools safe

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 24. 2018
Updated: 7 hours ago
The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media post made by a student the evening of Jan. 23 that was of a threatening nature toward the school system.

Statement from Pike's board of education chairman G. Ryan Edge:

"Please understand the school system understands the seriousness of this situation. Upon finding out about the incident, the school system in cooperation with the sheriff's dept acted swiftly and the issue was addressed and resolved. Please understand that the student IS NOT at school. Due to the juvenile status, no information by law can be released pertaining to that individual or the specific incident. All schools were immediately made aware last night and every protocol was immediately put in place to ensure the safety of the students. Please know that EVERY incident is always taken very serious. We would always rather be super cautious than not in dealing with issues like this."

Investigators immediately identified and located the juvenile.

"The school system and Sheriff’s Office have take the necessary steps to appropriately deal with the juvenile. Due to the suspect being a juvenile and possible medical issues no further information can be given," said investigator Maj. David Neal. "The schools are safe at this time."

According to social media comments about the incident, a student at the Ninth Grade Academy posted an Instagram video threatening to fire shots at the school today, Wednesday, Jan. 24.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter