Zebulon council updated on streetscape improvements

Zebulon’s sidewalks and curbs will soon extend even further beyond the courthouse square as the city council recently received an update from the city’s engineer on the progress of the plans for Phase 3 of downtown streetscape improvements. The proposed improvements are projected to cost $520,000 and will include new curbs, gutters, drainage, sidewalks, ADA compliant crosswalks and other upgrades along Concord Street and down Barnesville Street. New sidewalks and improvements on Concord Street will be made from Head Street to Church Street on the side where the First Baptist Church is located and on the other side of Concord Street from Franklin Street to Head Street. Additionally, the project includes improving the sidewalk along Barnesville Street from United Bank Operations Center to Depot Street and the installation of a new sidewalk along Depot Street to Jackson Street to the Oak Village Apartments.
