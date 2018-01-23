Wrestling teams have successful seasons

The Pike County Middle School Wrestling team finished its season Friday, Jan. 16 with a fourth place finish in the Middle School League Tournament. The team actually won more matches than all of the opponents they faced, however in middle school wrestling, there are 17 weight classes and the team was only able to fill nine of the weight classes.
“This team is a very solid, small team,” said coach Clay Woerner. “So, if we are missing a few people, or face squads with full rosters, then it is hard for us to win a dual match. That should not take away from the fact that we are out-wrestling everyone we face head to head. We are winning more matches than we are losing. Earlier in the year, we had more weight classes filled and we were winning the majority of our dual matches. The snow days hurt our attendance at Friday’s match. I see the season as a great success and our coaching staff has really enjoyed coaching this team.”
In high school wrestling, the season has been marked by few matches.
“We started the season late due to the success of the football team and the sharing of so many athletes,” said coach Woerner. “Then the second weekend of December, one of the largest tournaments we attend was cancelled because of snow. The quad match at Woodward Academy was cancelled. However, the team has posted a good season performance. The team is currently 17-3 in dual meets. The team also finished third in the Area Duals hosted at Pike. We finished just 4 points out of second place to Crisp County, which would have given us a State Dual birth. However, the match was a very exciting one and the team competed well and that is all I ask.”
In Individual tournament performances, the team finished sixth at the Guerilla Warfare at Berkmer, fourth at the Gary Silva Invitational and fifth at the Bowdon Invitational. Finishers at the Bowdon Invitational included captains J.D. Duncan and Jacob Patterson as champions, captain and freshman John Lovett in second place, sophomore Cole Woerner in third place, captain Stephen Singleton in fourth place, sophomore Logan Sage in fourth place and sophomore Mason Gilham in fifth place. Heavy weight junior Jacob Patterson has the best record on the team at 30-2 with two tournament wins and one second place finish.
The Junior Varsity also competed and Matthew Hale won the Wildcat J.V. Invitational, Zach Czarnata placed second and has been in the finals of three J.V. tournaments this season. Sophomore Trenton Coley and freshman Daylen Petty finished third and freshman Jessica Bell finished fourth.
The team will host the Traditional Area this weekend at the Middle School.