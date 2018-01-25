Skip to first row site navigation
Williams Mill Road Bridge to close Jan. 29
Williams Mill Road bridge will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Jan. 29.
Williams Mill Road Bridge to close Jan. 29
Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in
Headlines
Thursday, January 25. 2018
Beginning Monday, Jan. 29 the Williams Mill Road bridge will be closed to traffic. Contractor CW Matthews will begin work on replacing the bridge at that time.
The project is estimated to take around six months to complete. Detour signs will be posted when the road is closed for bridge replacement.
