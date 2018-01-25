/Unitedbank
Williams Mill Road bridge will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Jan. 29.

Williams Mill Road Bridge to close Jan. 29

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, January 25. 2018
Beginning Monday, Jan. 29 the Williams Mill Road bridge will be closed to traffic. Contractor CW Matthews will begin work on replacing the bridge at that time.

The project is estimated to take around six months to complete. Detour signs will be posted when the road is closed for bridge replacement.
