The fourth annual “A Taste of Two Counties” library benefit dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Kiwanis Event Center (1025 S. Hill St.) in Griffin. Co-sponsored by the Friends groups of both the J. Joel Edwards Public Library and the Griffin-Spalding County Public Library, the dance will feature the big band sounds of the 17-piece Night Train Swing Band and its vocalist, Karin Williams.

Jan. 27 dinner, dance to benefit libraries

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, January 18. 2018
