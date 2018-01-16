By Dwain W. Penn
The city of Molena held its first meeting of the year on Jan. 8, demonstrating American values at their best with the amenable transition of mayoral power. Witnessed by a full panel of councilors and numerous citizens, both state and city oaths of office were administered to mayor George Ingram and council members Elise Anthony and Damon Riggins. Local judge Marcia Callaway-Ingram was invited by her husband to officiate the transition.
Molena’s new mayor George Ingram stands in front of an award-winning quilt from the Molena Civic Club. The club celebrates it’s 110 anivesery this year.
Molena mayor sworn in at year’s first meeting
