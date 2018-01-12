Mr. Timothy Wayne “Tim” Chagnon, age 62, of Thomaston, passed away January 11, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin. He was born in New Hampshire, son of the late Ernest Lewis Chagnon and Hazel Marston Chagnon. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and received the National Defense Service Medal. He enjoyed fixing things and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his brothers and a sister-in-law: Jim and Kim Chagnon and Rick Chagnon all of Zebulon; nieces, a nephew and their spouses: Jennifer and Rusty Scott, Alisa and Justin Stephens, Kristy and Josh Lee, Tiffany and Ronald Hemmings, Candi Chagnon, and Ricky Chagnon Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 14, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.