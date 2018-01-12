James Michael (Mike) Sams of Molena, passed peacefully on January 10, 2018. He was born on July 7, 1948 in Atlanta GA. His parents J.O. and Margaret Shields Sams of Hampton, and his sister, Sandra Sams Cornelius of Thomaston, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Toni Bell Sams of Molena, three daughters, D’Anne Sams Peek (David) of Williamson, Sandra Sams Horgan (Robert) of Fayetteville and Gayle Sams Brown (Mark) of McDonough. He is also survived by his brother Mort (Pat) Sams of Peachtree City, sister Gail Gresham (Jim) of Singer Island FL, brother-in-law Bill Cornelius of Thomaston, seven grandchildren, Travis Schug (Jennifer), Samantha Hicks, Alex Horgan, Dana Horgan, Hannah Peek, Jamie Brown & Matthew Brown and 4 great grandchildren, Mason, Owen, Braelynn and Brooklynn, nieces and nephews.
Mike attended Headland High School in East Point and graduated from Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camp Hill, AL in 1966. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He served in Viet Nam as a combat infantryman in the 1st Air Calvary, 2/12. He was honorably discharged with 2 Bronze Stars, the Air Medal and the Nation Defense Service Medal. He was the founder, owner and operator of Mike Sams Auto Service in Fayetteville for 25 years. He was also an avid classic car enthusiast. He restored many cars over the years for himself and others. Corvettes were his favorite. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Molena where he served as a deacon.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM on Friday, January 12, 2018, at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon. Funeral service will be on Saturday, January 13, 2018 11:00 AM, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Molena. Pastor Mark Harris will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mount Olive Baptist Church Building Fund. 1177 Hwy. 109 W., Molena GA 30258.
