Mr. Willie Robert Stribling age 86 of Molena Ga, died Monday January 1, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Stribling was born on October 29, 1931 in Pike County Ga, to the late Inus Stribling and the late Miriam Bridges Stribling. He worked as Postmaster for the Molena Post Office for many years. Mr. Stribling was a Mason and served his country in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Miriam Huffman Stribling and step son Tommy O'Neal.
Survivors include his son Mr. Robert "Bobby" (Dawn) Stribling of Martinez Ga, step daughters Mrs. Peggy (Robert) Byers of Blairsville Ga, Ms. Linda Stribling of Atlanta Ga, special friend Mrs. Margaret Perkins of Griffin Ga, grandchildren Logan Stribling, Audrey Stribling, Abigail Stribling, step grandchildren Loriann, Melissa, Amy, Tony, Joe, Lance & Jennifer, Several Step Great Grandchildren and Several Great Great Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday January 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stribling Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Thursday January 4, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
