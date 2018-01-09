Barbara Dayhuff

Mrs. Barbara Angeline Slade Cribb Dayhuff, age 79, of Griffin, passed away January 8, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born in Meansville, daughter of the late Charles Gordon Slade and Martha Elizabeth Crawford Slade. She attended Young Harris College and was a member of Life Springs United Methodist Church in Meansville.
She was a former member of the Board of Trustees of the First United Methodist Church in Albany and Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, President of the Women of the Chapel, Ft. Amador, Canal Zone. She taught Sunday School to young adults who were single or had been married, young teens and a senior ladies class. She was also active in other areas of the church. Mrs. Dayhuff was on the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Friends of the Georgia Archives-Charter Member, and the Georgia Genealogical Society. For many years she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and also a member of the adult leadership group and Cub Scout Den leader. As a Red Cross volunteer, she helped to create and oversee volunteer dental programs for the five dental clinics at Ft. Benning. While living in the Republic of Panama Canal Zone, she was President of the Officer Wives Club, which had over 200 members, President of Toastmistress International and received the Woman of the Year Award for work with the Republic of Panama’s street children.
Mrs. Dayhuff was a former member of the Junior Women’s Club of Augusta, the Concord Garden Club, and the Hollonville Women’s Club, and former President of the Pike County Middle School PTA.
With the help from friends, she and her husband Hal, formed the first Concord Country Jubilee in 1975, and chaired this position for the next several years.
She was a member of the Georgia Genealogical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the War of 1812, Colonial Dames 17th Century, Daughters of American Colonists, Southern Dames of America, First Families of Georgia, Constables and High Sheriff’s, United Daughter’s of the Confederacy, Sons and Daughters of World War II Veterans, Friends of the Georgia Archives, Thomaston-Upson Historical Archives, Pike County Historical Society and Griffin-Spalding Historical Society.
Her first husband was Captain Edward Bernard Cribb. He was the 52nd casualty in Vietnam--killed in action on August 26, 1963, when the Army Mohawk he was flying was attacked.
She then married Charles Hal Dayhuff III. They were married 51 years before he passed away on January 1, 2018.
She is survived by sons: Richard Edward Cribb Dayhuff and wife Pam, and Charles Hal Dayhuff IV and wife Latrelle; daughter: Martha Claire (Cribb) Dayhuff Rhodes and husband Wiley; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Dayhuff will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 2 p.m., at Fincher Chapel of Life Springs in Meansville with Pastor Alex Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers to Mrs. Dayhuff, contributions may be made to Pulaski Chapter, NSDAR, c/o Alice Fountain, 1480 N. Walkers Mill Road, Griffin, GA 30223.
In lieu of flowers to Mr. Dayhuff, contributions may be made to VMI Foundation, Dayhuff 1st Captain’s Leadership Award, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450-9983.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.