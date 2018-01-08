Robert Allen Strock Sr.

Mr. Robert “Rob” Allen Strock, Sr., age 76, of concord, passed away January 7, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Blossburg, PA, son of the late Kenneth Jesse Strock and Evelyn Sweeney Strock. He was a good-hearted man who was always willing to help other. He was a hard worker and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Jesse “Sonny” Strock, Jr.
He is survived by his former wife: Yvonne Marie Earls Strock; children and their spouses: Linda and Paul Smith, Robert Strock Jr. and girlfriend Denise; Lewis Strock, Wyneta and Chuck Stone, Sharon and Ron Walters, and Michael and Marian Strock; sisters and a brother: Margie, Beverly, Sandy and Raymond; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, January 9, 6-7 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow 7 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Smith officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.