Christi Ivester

Ms. Christi McNeely Ivester, age 67, of McDonough, passed away January 7, 2018. Christi was a real estate agent for many years. She was a caregiver and always enjoyed taking care of others.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey McNeely.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Brady and Michelle Thomas of McDonough; mother: Imogene McNeely; grandchildren: Macie and Josh Hensley, Maddie Thomas, and Avery Van Buren; brothers: Harold McNeely of Lovejoy; sister and brother-in-law: Kim and J. D. Dawson of Concord; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs: Jaxon and Dixie.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, January 10, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 11, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Batts officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta GA 30310.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.