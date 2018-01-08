Mr. John Thomas Petty, Sr., age 78, of Zebulon, passed away January 8, 2018. He was born in Spartanburg, SC, son of the late Albert Mayfield Petty and Annie Izora Fisher Petty. He worked for Eastern Airlines for 32 years before retiring. Mr. Petty was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Griffin and enjoyed playing his guitar. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Thomas Petty, Jr., and his brothers, Joe Petty and Bill Petty.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Barbara Petty of Zebulon; daughter and son-in-law: Michele and Randy Jackson of Griffin; son and daughter-in-law: Jon Jason and Saundra Petty of New Port Ritchy, FL; grandchildren: Amber McCullough and husband James, Randi Rose Jackson and Joseph Jackson; great-grandson: J. B. McCullough; sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Gary Wilkerson of McDonough; sister-in-law: Carol Petty of Meansville; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor John Nance officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.