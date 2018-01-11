MLK Jr. parade set for Jan. 15

The Pike County MLK Jr. Day committee is requesting the presence of all citizens of Pike and neighboring counties to celebrate 2018 MLK Day with the annual events set for Jan. 15.
The parade is scheduled to leave the parking lot of Fuller’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 10 a.m.
“We are encouraging all churches, businesses and civic organizations to join us in this celebration,” said committee chair Regina Bridges. “There is no parade fee. All parade participates are asked to be in place and ready to leave no later than 9:45 a.m. The theme for this year is ‘Defeat by no means, we are Conquerors #Stay Woke.’ We are looking forward to celebrating with each and every one.”
The annual MLK program will follow directly after the parade at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. Rev. Derrick Driver and Rev. Steven Driver will be the guest speakers. This year all Pike students with Merit/Honor Roll status will be honored during the program.
“The 2018 Torch Bearer Award recipient for this year is Mrs. Geneva P. Woods,” said Bridges. “She was one of the best teachers in the Pike County school system.”
For more, call Patricia Beckham at 770-468-4937 or Regina Bridges at 678-588-4058.