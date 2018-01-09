Pirates head coach has two National Championship rings

As die-hard Dawgs fans cheered on the University of Georgia as they battled for their first National Championship since 1975, the Pirates’ head football coach has two National Championship rings of his own that he earned as a coach at the University of Miami.
In addition to being the winningest head coach in PCHS football history, Brad Webber also led the Pirates to a record-breaking season in 2017, helping the team win their first two playoff games and imparting wisdom he’s learned in nearly 30 years of coaching. Since he started at PCHS in 2008, more than $2 million in football scholarships have been signed by Pirates players.
Webber started his coaching career with the University of Miami Hurricanes from 1989 to 1999 as assistant and later the head strength coach and assistant defensive end and assistant linebacker coach. Many of the coaches he worked with made names for themselves in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson who was head coach at Miami when Webber started coaching and former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers head coach Dennis Erickson who followed Johnson. Coach Webber also worked with others who led successful coaching careers in college football such as Ed Orgeron Jr. who is the current head coach for LSU, Butch Davis who is the current head coach for Florida International University and Tommy Tubberville who coached at Auburn, Texas Tech and University of Cincinnati before his retirement and who currently works as an analyst for ESPN’s college football coverage.
“When I started coaching at Miami, it was back in the days when just a few coaches did everything and I was lucky to be able to spend time with great coaches like Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson,” said coach Webber. “Looking back, we really had a tremendous staff and even though I was young at the time, I knew it would be my profession and I took in as much as I could.”
After leaving Miami with a master’s degree in sports medicine and a PhD in exercise physiology, Webber coached at Gatlinburg High School in Tennessee and worked with a Hall of Fame high school coach who had more than 360 wins.
“I was blessed again to be under a guy who was very successful, but he was old school. He was hard nosed and didn’t treat players the way I thought he should have,” said coach Webber. “Given all the good and bad I’ve seen from coaches, I’ve tried to create a style that’s best for my personality. Coaches have to be able to adjust, improvise and attack the challenges of working with different young people from year to year. One thing I’ve learned through the years is coaching really doesn’t have anything to do with the coaches - it’s all about the players, this is their time and we are there to make their experience as special as possible. One thing I’ve tried to instill here is the importance of family and our team is family.”
Webber says coaches should strive to be a good example for players from all backgrounds to look up to. He said his mother, Joanne Webber, was a Godly woman who taught him about loving others and and his father, Chuck Webber, was an Air Force trained fighter pilot who taught him the value of hard work. In addition to his National Championship rings, Webber earned Conference Championship rings with the Hurricanes and he gave one of those rings to his dad.
“When my dad was in the Air Force, we moved a number of times and I went to many different schools, which allowed me to learn to read people and communicate with them,” said Webber. “I went to grade school in Seattle, Washington and high school in Prior Lake Minnesota. We lived on a farm with apple trees and cows that helped teach me the value of hard work. I had the type of dad who would send me right back out if I didn’t do a job as well as he thought I should have.”
In addition to getting players ready for the football field, he prepares them for life and for serving others through several different programs and projects, including upgrading the landscaping at Pike Manor so the residents can enjoy the outdoors and reaching out to local families in need at different times of the year.
Coach Webber has been at Pike County High School since 2008 when he moved here with his wife, Rachel Byrd Webber, and their two sons, Jeffery, who played for his dad at Gatlinburg High School and Walker, who is currently playing for his dad and picked off Crisp County’s final Hail Mary attempt as the Pirates advanced to the Elite 8 in 2017.
“I had a vision when I started at PCHS to develop a comprehensive plan from top to bottom since Pike didn’t have great traditions at that time. I wanted to create a family environment for the players and I’m amazed by how many players come back to watch practices and support the team because they felt like they are part of the family and they’re always welcome back,” said Webber. “We were able to get the Field House built with a turf field which is great for explosive training and the players used to practice on a dirt field. We’ve been able to incorporate comprehensive strength training throughout the year for players and worked on their plyometics through use of the pull and push sleds.”
Coach Webber is the first to say that without the entire coaching team, the Pirates successes of 2017 would not have been possible. He commended coach Clayton Moon for all of his work as well as coaches Logan Winkles, Chase Penland, Ike Holmes, Eric Habelt and Ron Byrd. He also said his wife, Rachel, helps complete the family atmosphere and has been to hundreds of Pirates games over the years.
Assistant head coach Clayton Moon has coached teams all the way from 6U football teams to middle school basketball to high school track, wrestling and football. He has been with the Pirates football team since 1999 and has seen a lot of changes to the program over the years.
“Coach Webber has really implemented a lot of good plans to make the program work,” he said. “Players have plenty of opportunities to get better. We are like a family and we have reaped some of the rewards from a program that brings the players closer together and makes them stronger together. This program can only get bigger and better in years to come.”
Under the leadership of coach Webber, the Pirates now have a complete athletic training room and a full time athletic trainer on staff. They hold an annual weightlifting meet and they mimic the NFL combine by testing players in eight different parameters. The players either work out or practice five days a week.
“These changes have really built our program and helped the athletes with strength and endurance as they spend time in the weight room,” said Webber. “Coaching a football team is a community endeavor and we have been blessed to have the support of the school board, Dr. Duncan, school administration, and the Pirates Touchdown Club whose officers have helped raise money and take care of things that are necessary for a successful team. One of the main reasons I got out of college coaching and into high school coaching was because I get to spend more time with my family and be more of a part of the team and it has been awesome to be able to coach my younger son here in Pike County,” said Webber. “Pike County has smart kids who work really hard and that all feeds together in the system we have. Typically we are not going to be the biggest, strongest or fastest of teams, but we play hard and we’re a family.”