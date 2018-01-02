Mr. Harold Eugene Turner Sr., age 85, of Milner, passed away January 1, 2018, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Ballground, GA, son of the late Lawrence Turner and Hazel Hobson Lyons. He was a truck driver for 42 years. He worked for several trucking companies including A & P and Gold Star before retiring. He was a long-time member of Nazareth Baptist Church in Zebulon where he served as Deacon. Mr. Turner was currently a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milner, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed the outdoors and being on his tractor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Turner, brother, Don Turner and mother-in-law, Myrtle Manley.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years: Ellen Manley Turner; sons and a daughter-in-law: Harold Turner, Jr., and Larry and Theresa Turner all of San Antonio, TX, Danny Turner of Douglasville and Matthew Turner of Savannah; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother: Lewis Turner of Ocean Springs, MS; nieces: Kim, Cindy and Cheryl Turner; nephews: Donny Manley of Roswell, Tim and Sharon Manley of Zebulon, and Steve and Gina Manley of Roswell; great-nephews and a great-nieces: Boyd Astin, Jeremiah Manley, Jessica Bulloch, Caleb Manley, Claire Manley and Sophia Manley; great-great-niece: Emaleigh Bulloch.
Many thanks to the team from Encompass Health Care in Thomaston and Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 4, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Ted Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Thursday from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.