Charles Dayhuff III

Mr. Charles Hal Dayhuff III, age 80, of Griffin, passed away January 1, 2018. He was born in Rochester, Indiana, son of the late Charles Hal Dayhuff, Jr. and Marian Weaver Perry Dayhuff. He was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, and a veteran of the United Sates Army Infantry, serving in the Vietnam War and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. Dayhuff then worked as a Mortgage Broker. He was an active member of Life Springs United Methodist Church. As of 2015, he was a 70 year member of the Boy Scouts of American and former Eagle Scout and Silver Beaver, receiving the La Orden De Espiritu De Las Buenas Obras (highest Scouting award in Panama Canal Zone). He was a member of the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Association, the American Legion Post #197 in Pike County, the Military Order of World Wars, the Veteran of Foreign Wars - Alpharetta Post #12002 and the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard of Atlanta. Mr. Dayhuff was a former President of the Buckhead Fifty in Atlanta, former President of Isthmus Toastmasters and Past State President of the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution; First Families of Maryland; First Families Indiana Pioneers, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims; Sons of Indian Wars; Constables and High Sheriff’s; Sons of Union Veterans; Sons and Daughters of World War II Veterans; Sons of the Revolution; Ark and Dove Society; Friends of the Georgia Archives; Pike County Historical Society and a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Dayhuff received the Roger Sherman Medal-SAR-Service of Excellence, The General William C. Westmoreland Award-Veteran Volunteer for SAR, SAR/CAR Silver Medal of Appreciation and the SAR-War Service Medal-Vietnam.
With help from friends in Concord, he and his wife Barbara formed the first Concord Country Jubilee in 1975, and they chaired this position for the first several years. The Jubilee was created to raise money for a new fire truck.
He is survived by his wife of 51years: Barbara Angeline Slade Cribb Dayhuff; sons: Richard Edward Cribb Dayhuff, and Charles Hal Dayhuff IV; daughter: Martha Claire (Cribb) Dayhuff Rhodes; eleven grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Marian Alicia Dayhuff Dorsie and her husband Joe Dorsie, and the late Jane Duke Dayhuff Collins and her husband Ronald Wayne Collins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.