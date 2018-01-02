Mr. Clois Gene Spires, age 76, of Concord, passed away December 29, 2017. He was born in Milan, GA, son of the late Randolph Spires and Julia Hewlett Spires Daniel. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He lived in Riverdale for many years before moving to Concord in 1982. Mr. Spires worked for Georgia Highway Express for 45 years before retiring as Building and Maintenance Supervisor. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
You will be greatly missed. We love you very much!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Pair Spires, his son, Ronnie Spires, and brothers, Jimmy and Danny Spires.
He is survived by his son: Scott C. Spires of Concord and fiancé Elaine Woods of Griffin; grandchildren: Victoria Nicole Langford, and Ronnie Spires; great-grandchildren: Gracie, Maddilyn and Micah; brother and sister-in-law: Marc and Debbie Daniel of Marietta; sister: Shirley Simmons of McRae; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 31, from 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 2, at 2 p.m., in Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.