By Jim Hoak
Let’s start with looking back a few years - four years to be exact. The Candler Field Museum Youth Aviation Program dis-assembled that first Piper J-3 Cub on Dec. 4, 2013. Fortunately, a lot of progress has been accomplished since that simple beginning. We’ve reported the number of students who have attained their private pilot certification (five thus far) and other steps that have brought us to where we are now. Our goal has always been to introduce local high school aged students to the possibilities of a career in aviation. I think Ron Alexander would be pleased with our progress thus far.
Members of the Youth Aviation Program at Candler Field Museum in Williamson were the Grand Marshalls of the annual Pike County Christmas Parade and Festival. The YAP float featured a Luscombe 8E which was decorated by members of the Youth Aviation Program.
Another year flies by for Youth Aviation Program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks