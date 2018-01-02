Register now for youth baseball, softball

Spring registration for youth baseball and softball will begin online at pikecorec.org on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Registration will end Friday, Jan. 19. All registrants must be sized for their uniform by Friday, Jan. 26.
The recreation office will be open for extended hours Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 11 until 7 p.m. to assist with registration and for uniform sizing.
Registration fees for youth baseball and youth softball are $137 per registrant (3/4 baseball fee is $82). The Out of County Fee is $25 per registrant and the Sibling Discount is $10. For those who pay with a credit card, the registration fee is $141.97 and the 3/4 baseball fee is $85.10. Registration for youth baseball is for ages 3-15 and for youth softball is for ages 4-16.
“Please register early and once divisions are full, a waiting list will be started,” said Recreation Authority director Kevin Teate.
For more, call the recreation office at 770-567-2027.