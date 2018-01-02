/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Louise Cochran of Meansville passed away after the ambulance she was in wrecked on the way to the hospital.

Report released on ambulance wreck

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, January 2. 2018
Martha Louise Cochran of Meansville, passed away around 48 hours after the ambulance she was in wrecked during transit to the hospital. She had difficulty breathing due to congestion when the ambulance was called.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter