Thursday, December 28. 2017
Mrs. Martha Louise Cochran, age 86 of Meansville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday December 23, 2017 at Atlanta Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Concord, Georgia on November 16, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark Oliver Carter and Delphia Denham Carter and her husband Carl Guy Cochran, Jr. She retired from the Pike County Probate Court and after retirement helped her husband on their family farm then continued that after his death. She loved reading, spending time outdoors and was very passionate about her special kitties. She is a member of Life Springs Church.

Survivors include her son, Glenn Cochran; daughter and son in law, Martha and David Lusk; grandchildren, Dustin Lusk, Ryan Lusk, Brandon Lusk and Stacey Goldin; sister, Dorothy Rivers; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Mrs. Martha Louise Cochran will be on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury. Reverend James Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
 
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
 
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Martha Louise Cochran by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
