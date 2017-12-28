Mrs. Martha Louise Cochran, age 86 of Meansville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday December 23, 2017 at Atlanta Medical Center, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mrs. Cochran was born in Concord, Georgia on November 16, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mark Oliver Carter and Delphia Denham Carter and her husband Carl Guy Cochran, Jr. She retired from the Pike County Probate Court and after retirement helped her husband on their family farm then continued that after his death. She loved reading, spending time outdoors and was very passionate about her special kitties. She is a member of Life Springs Church.
