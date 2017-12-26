Pike back to wait until February to sign

Pike County running back C’Bo Flemister was anticipated to send in his letter of intent Wednesday. It did not arrive. Flemister will wait until the February signing period to make his decision official, he confirmed in a text message.
Flemister ran for 2,348 yards and 35 touchdowns at Pike County High, according to the website Recruit Georgia, and had been committed to Georgia Southern before switching allegiances to Tech in early December. While he had committed to Tech, Flemister said in a text he needed more time to make the decision and decided to delay.
Flemister, 6-foot and 192 pounds, is a three-star prospect.
It remains to be seen how Tech coaches will approach Flemister’s decision.