New Year’s resolutions

You will pardon me for paraphrasing Proverbs 3 in order to personalize my resolutions:
I will do everything I can to keep the Lord’s commandments.
I will be more loving and faithful in all I do.
I will trust in the Lord with all my heart, mind, and spirit.
I will do all I can to curb my arrogance, my prideful thoughts and my boasting.
I will give back to the Lord in any way I can by serving, witnessing and teaching.
I will accept the Lord’s discipline with joy.
I will seek wisdom, knowledge and discernment from the Lord and apply them to my life.
I will not fear what may happen in this world but trust in God’s grace and mercy.
I will help those in need as much as I can whenever I can.
I will make every effort not to do harm to anyone.
I will not envy others, but I will be thankful for what God has given me.
Each one of these resolutions is incredibly hard to maintain and to accomplish, but all of them together seems to be an impossible challenge. The simple fact is that as Christians we should have already resolved to do them. Yes, I am as guilty as anyone for failing to keep all these daily. It is a lot easier to pick and chose which ones to follow today, and tomorrow pick and chose whatever is needed then.
Unfortunately, God’s desires in our life are not arranged as a buffet line where we can take what we like and leave the rest. We are either a Christian, or we are not.
I will post these resolutions front and center on my desk and make it a point to read them every day so that I can make it my daily quest to fulfill each one of them. They will become part of my daily prayer and meditation time and, I pray, will soon become part of my thoughts and actions throughout the day.
These resolutions are not meant to make me a better person, but that should be a by-product. My goal is to be a better servant of God and draw closer to Him, so He can draw closer to me. Being obedient and faithful to God will always result in being kind and loving to others. Serving God with the right heart and mindset will always give joy, peace and comfort.
2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”
Each year brings a new hope; a new beginning. The new year should give us a renewed perspective on life. This is the time of year we should throw off all those burdens that have been weighing us down and look to a new and brighter future with the knowledge that God has taken our burdens and given us a future of happiness as we walk in newness of life with Him.
Ezekiel 36:26 says, “And, I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you.”
Most of us make resolutions that focus on making us a better person on the outside and to increase what we perceive to be our worth. We resolve to lose weight, to stop smoking, to stop drinking, to exercise more or to be a better person, parent, spouse, etc. God wants us to focus on the inside where He will give us a new heart and spirit to help us become a better person on the outside; maybe not any prettier or more handsome, but more acceptable to God. Our self-worth should not be based on what the world dictates, but what God ordains.
Try making and keeping resolutions that center around your service, attitude and love of others through your service, attitude, and love for God.
Happy New Year. May your year be filled with God’s blessings.
