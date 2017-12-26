/Unitedbank
Dylan Jones, 3, and Carleigh Jones, 6, waved flags as they welcomed home WWII hero Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford in June, 2017. The veteran died in the line of duty more than 73 years ago overseas and his remains were not recovered from the crash site of the bomber plane he was aboard for many decades.

2017 brought growth, sadness, success

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, December 26. 2017
The year 2017 included several historic moments and was a year of growth, renovation, loss and stormy days for many in Pike County. See the Journal Reporter’s special Year in Review section on pages 1-8B.

Thousands from the Pike County community and across the U.S. took part in welcoming home Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford of Concord as he returned to his hometown in June for burial - more than 73 years after he was killed in action during World War II. His remains were discovered high in the Himalayan Mountains where the bomber plane he was aboard crashed on Jan. 25, 1944. A packed out memorial service was held at the Pike Auditorium and hundreds of citizens lined the roads from Zebulon to Concord during the funeral procession to Magnolia Cemetery where he received full military honors, including taps and a rifle volley.

