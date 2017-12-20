Mr. Norman Robertson Hillidge, age 85, formerly of Pike County, passed away December 4, 2017. He was born in Latabatiere, Canada, son of the late Norman Hillidge and Blanche Robertson Hillidge. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. In his early career, he worked in law enforcement for the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Jackson Diagnostic State Prison, then later worked at Ford Motor Company, and retired from Atlantic Steel Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McWaters Hillidge and a nephew, Eddie Freeman.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Betty and Bill Swain of Griffin, Cheryl and Bob Black of Cocoa, FL, Donald and Betty Jo Hillidge of Marietta, Lori and Rick Swartz of Pearland, TX, and Joanne and Ellis Carter of Columbia, MO; sister and brother-in-law: Joan and Carl Freeman of Cleveland, GA; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m., Milner Baptist Church, 107 Pecan Dr., Milner. Dr. Ken Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at 11:30, in Moody Memorial Gardens in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.