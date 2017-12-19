Dance Teams make moves at PCHS, PCMS

Pike County’s high school and middle school both have new Dance Teams under the direction of coaches Chandra Brisendine, Lisa Hansen, Amy Jones, Jackie McLeroy, and Sherri Pitts and choreographer Sara Armstrong and her assistant Claire Shaver.
The PCHS Dance Team will perform at halftime of both boys and girls basketball games for the rest of the season.
The dancers also performed at several football pep rallies and half time performances.
Dancers on the high school team include Kylee Brazel, Tristan Burns, Kimberly Kelly, Janie Jones, Kacey King, Brantley Hollingsworth, Makayla Brooks, Brianna Keese, Abbi Hood and Scarlett Mullis.
Dancers on the middle school team include Merafhel Peters, Julia Pitts, Ansley Brisendine, Madi Fox, Christina Coursey and Bethany Barner.
The girls practice twice a week and some weekends.
“The girls are working hard to make this year successful,” said coach Amy Jones. “They are using mixed genres of music but predominantly perform hip hop.”
The teams have performed to the following songs: Lose Control by Missy Elliott, More by Usher and Here Comes the Boom by Nelly.