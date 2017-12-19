Santa letters share Christmas joy

Hundreds of local students sent letters to Santa this year and in the letters are contained the wishes, worries, sweetness and sharing sentiments of the Christmas season. See local letters to Santa on pages 1B-8B.
Among perennial favorites such as Barbies, American Girl dolls, gaming systems and Legos were several new popular toys for Christmas 2017 including Fingerlings, small plastic animals that can fit on the end of the finger, LOL Dolls and Justice League collectables.Hover boards, Hatchimals, Baby Alive dolls, drones, phones and the Pie Face game were still very popular requests this year.
Many youngsters asked for gifts for others, including Mary Beth Pope. She wrote, “Please give a lot of clothes for my mom. This year I would like some toys for foster kids in need. I would also like a hover board. I hope the reindeer are healthy, and the elves are being good.”
Madison Massengale wrote, “Thank you for the red moped you gave me. I have played with it a lot. Please get a soft blanket for my baby brother because he was just born.”
Kindergarten student Faith, in Sandy Brooks’ classroom, wrote to Santa after telling him her top wishes, “I would like for homeless people to have homes too.” Lawson, in the same class, asked for an owl for mom and a new truck for dad.
Some students had difficult wishes for Santa to fulfill, including Landon Bales who asked for a Ferrari, a fish, gold, a baby German Shepherd, a blue boy elf, a jet, a driver’s license and a computer. He ended his letter with “I think that is enough.”
Several requests of Santa were head scratchers, like Connor McGouirk who asked for 5,000 packs of whip cream and Daylen who asked for Odell Beckham Jr. hair and six grown up huskies.
A few students made it pretty easy for Santa to fulfill their requests, including Isabella Gellatly who wrote, “I don’t need any presents. I did see toys I like and I think I picked two. My family doesn’t need presents” and Briggs Scott who wrote, “I want a red bird and everything else can be a surprise.”
Many students mentioned examples of how they had been good little boys and girls, including Ja’Mia Mason who wrote that she had helped her Momma do her homework. Judah Reeves wrote, “I have been a really good friend. I wrote a note to Robby and I put lots of hearts on it because he is my best friend. Can you please bring me a big Monster Truck, a fake ball gun and a car I can ride on?”
Natalie Sweatmon wrote, “You would be so proud of me! I did the laundry for my Momma!”
Lots of students asked or told Santa about their ‘Elf on the Shelf,’ including Lindlee Stansell who wrote, “Thank you for giving us an elf. This year we named her Pixie. I read my AR books to her. She is very nice. I am sorry that Bentley touched her. I love her.”