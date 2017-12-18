Help angel wishes come true this year

Help a local kid’s Christmas wish come true this holiday season by selecting an angel from one of the many Angel Trees displayed across the county.
“Please adopt an angel as of today we still have many angels left on the trees. These are hand cut Angels by Humbly Serving Ministries volunteers. Each angel has a name of a child in need with wishes and their clothing and shoe sizes. Together we all make difference,” said Faye Schneider. “Help a child wake up to a Christmas filled with joy happiness and smiles. There are almost 200 angels left on the angel trees.”
Angel Trees are on display at Barnstormers Grill at 349 Jonathans Roost Road in Williamson, American Pie at 704 Thomaston Street in Zebulon, The Oink Joint at 16008 Barnesville Street in Zebulon and La Bella Hair Salon at 721 West Solomon Street in Griffin.
Santa will visit Humbly Serving Ministries at 54 Midland Street in Williamson on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. and everyone is welcome to return toys and have pictures made with Santa.
“Thanks again to Bob Daniels for helping Humbly Serving Ministries and the children in need this Christmas for our fifth anniversary. Bob Daniels is a man with a very beautiful heart. He works hard and donates bikes to help children in need. He works tirelessly, rain, sleet or snow. He is Santa’s awesome helper,” said Schneider. “We also accept used gaming systems and games as they are very expensive. Please stop by to donate toys, food and we are also accepting monetary donations to make these angels’ wishes come true.”
Gifts are to be returned to 70 Midland Street in Williamson by Dec. 23. Donations can be made to Bobby D’s Kids, which donates hundreds of bikes for children each year, at P.O. Box 1542, Griffin.