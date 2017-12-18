Richard Thomas Beckham was born on September 16, 1923, the eldest son of Enoch Leon and Mary Jane (Cheek) Beckham. He was a descendent of one of the founding families of Pike County, Georgia, who settled here in the early 1800s. A lifelong resident of Molena, he passed away peacefully early on the morning of December 16 in his home at the age of 94.
Mr. Beckham graduated from Molena High School, then attended The Citadel and North Georgia College. He joined the US Navy in 1943, serving his country in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1951 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for the B.F. Goodrich Martha Mills in Thomaston, co-owned the Lincoln-Mercury and International Tractor dealership in Manchester, Georgia, and was a consultant to Ethyl Chemical Corporation in Newnan, Georgia. He served as President of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Plant Engineers. For many decades he was Treasurer and Chairman of the Deacons of the Molena Baptist Church. He served several terms as mayor and later councilman for the City of Molena, and was a member of the Pike County Lions Club. He raised beef cattle for over 60 years, and was happiest outside on the farm, in any kind of weather, on his tractor, baling hay or checking his cows.
He was married to Harriette Daniel in 1950, and they enjoyed 57 years of life together until her death in 2007. Together they raised four children who believed their dad hung the moon.
Mr. Beckham will be remembered as a gentleman of great integrity. A man of his word, he never needed more than a handshake to honor an agreement. He possessed an abiding curiosity, a lively interest in people, and a great love of everything sweet. He loved to work and was the quintessential engineer; there was nothing he could not fix, whether it was plumbing, electricity, or machinery, even building a home-made hi-fi set at the kitchen table. He always carried a pocket knife.
Mr. Beckham is survived by daughters Claire Nisbet (Jack) and Elizabeth Godlewski (David), both of Spokane, WA; sons Glenn Beckham (Kathleen) of Molena and Dan Beckham of San Francisco, CA; a brother, Charles (Helen) Beckham of Molena, and eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Harriette and his sister Jane Beckham Cochran. The family wishes to thank special friend Bettye Rumble, who brought such joy into his life over the past 10 years.
Funeral services were held at the Molena Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 19 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Harris and Rev. Billy Lawrence officiating.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.