John (J. L.) Wynn

Mr. John Lamar (J. L.) Wynn Sr., age 77, of Molena, passed away December 14, 2017. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late Marvin and Agnes Wynn. He was a veteran and Sergeant, serving in the United States Army. He worked for the Georgia State Patrol for several years later transferring to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, where he retired as Senior Special Agent for Organized Crime. Mr. Wynn was a life-long resident of Pike County, and he was very active in his community. He served on the Pike County Board of Education for 28 years and owned and operated a convenience store in Molena. He and his wife were foster parents to 32 sons. He was a devoted family man, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Sams Wynn.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Kasey Wynn of Barnesville and Marty and Paige Wynn of McDonough; grandchildren: Carson Wynn, Carlie Wynn, Payton Dye, Pacie Dye, Emmaleigh Wynn, John Lamar Wynn III and Maurie Wynn; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Ann and Harrington Gilbert, Pat and Bill Reedy, and Tammy Wynn Harris all of Molena; special nieces: Christina Harris, Trisha Ann Boyt and Wendy Ard.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 17, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 18, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Blackmon and Chaplain Ben Maxedon officiating. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home will be responsible for arrangements.