Betty Harper

Friday, December 15. 2017
Mrs. Betty Harper of Zebulon passed away December 13, 2017.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Harper and is survived by her daughters, Holly Harper and her husband Steve Jennings of Marietta; Jennifer Davidson and her husband Tom of Mountain Brook, AL; sons, Ronald Harper of Zebulon; Larry Michael Harper and his wife Kathy of Zebulon; brother, Robert L. Nix and his wife Cherry of Zebulon; grandchildren, Avery Holloway; Lauren Harper; Charlie Harper; Sam Davidson and Ivy Davidson. 

A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 4 o’clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating.  Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
