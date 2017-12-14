/Unitedbank
Ultimate Dog fan Rose Bowl raffle for a great cause

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, December 14. 2017
A group of big-hearted, kind-hearted folks have put together one heck of a prize package for a benefit for Stepping Stones in Griffin. A $50 raffle ticket could win you:

• Eight tickets to the Rose Bowl.
• Luxury Suite at the Ritz Carlton Marina del Ray
• Private charter jet service to and from Pasadena
• Dinner gift certificates in the amount of $3000
• $2500 shopping experience on Rodeo Drive
• 8 black alligator belts

The runner-up and second runner-up also get Rose Bowl tickets among other prizes.

The link to enter is inside this all access post....

To enter, click HERE.
