Mrs. Teresa Sampson of Griffin, passed away on Monday, December 11 at Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. She was 58 years old. She was born in Atlanta, on January 14, 1959.
Teresa was one of the kindest and gentlest hearts you could ever hope to meet. She always put others needs before her own, and she cared deeply for her family. Her greatest joys were helping others in need and giving to those who could not help themselves. Her heart for others was one of her greatest qualities.
Just two years ago, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Sampson. He was the great love of her life, and she is now together with him in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She and Randall were soulmates and had been dating since she was sixteen years old. They married in the spring of her eighteenth year. They were a wonderful couple, and they loved each other dearly.
She worked for Dr. Gerardo Bellodas who was a surgeon in Griffin, for many years. Prior to her work in the medical field, she worked as an operator for Southern Bell telephone company in the late 70s and early 80s.
She loved the Lord and lived a life of love and service to others. She was a fantastic cook, and no one will ever be able to match her ability to make delicious homemade biscuits and cornbread.
Having a green thumb, she worked for over 27 years to beautify her home and property. She enjoyed gardening and growing beautiful flowers. Recently, she had grown some of the largest peace lilies anyone had ever seen. Her home was filled with green and growing things and beautiful flowers every spring.
She had just recently hosted Thanksgiving dinner at her home with a large portion of her family. They enjoyed a beautiful home-cooked meal, love, laughter, and so many wonderful memories. It was bittersweet to lose her so soon after such a warm and wonderful family holiday. Her family’s last memories of her will be of her sitting around the table on her beautiful back porch laughing and telling stories of memories long-passed with her family.
She took great pride in her children and grandchildren, and she loved spoiling them with gifts and kisses.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Inez Manahan.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Morris and husband Aaron Morris, and their sons, Matthew and Logan Morris; her daughter, Jennifer Severin and husband James Severin, and their daughters, Maddison, Abigail, Allie, Katie, and Trisha; her father, James Manahan and his wife Barbara Manahan; her brothers Jimmy Baldwin, John Baldwin, David Baldwin; and her sister Angela Baldwin. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved and who loved her fiercely.
She is survived by Leman Sampson, her father-in-law. He loved her as though she were a daughter by blood, and she cared for him deeply.
She will leave behind a great hole in so many lives. She was loved by so many, and she will be deeply missed.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 15, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Vanderford officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
