Little girl collects coats for homeless

All 7-year-old Isabella White wants for Christmas is for all the kids at the children’s hospitals to get to go home and spend the holidays with their families. The second grader also wants to provide coats, hats, gloves and socks for the homeless people she sees in Atlanta on her way to the children’s hospital.
“I don’t want anybody to be cold for Christmas,” said Isabella. “I want to give them [homeless people] coats, clothes, socks, gloves and hats to keep them warm.”
Coats can be dropped off at the Pike County Journal Reporter and Zebulon City Hall. Isabella said God told her to give coats to the homeless.
She has been battling various illnesses since she was six months old and she recently found out she has Leukocytosis.
“She told the doctor right away, ‘God will heal me.’ She said, ‘My God walks on water and he can make me better,’” said her mother Amy White.
Isabella also has a heart murmur and some days she loses her sight due to neurological issues. She is also exhibiting symptoms of early Crohn’s disease.
“It amazes me that this 7-year-old has more compassion and wants to help people more than most adults,” said Amy. “She’s well beyond her years.”