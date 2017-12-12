American Legion Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson (left) and Service Officer Jim Totten unveil the shadow box for Virgil Lamar Middlebrooks. He and two other veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice - their lives - were inducted into the Pike County Memorial Annex and shadow boxes created in their honor and telling their stories will be on display there.
Post 197 inducts new members who were killed in action
Posted by Rachel McDaniel in Headlines
Tuesday, December 12. 2017
Three veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice were inducted into the Pike County Memorial Annex during a special ceremony Saturday, Dec. 2 in which their shadow boxes were unveiled for family, friends and citizens to see.
“Although each inductee’s life was short, his biography tells the story of an American hero killed in action,” said American Legion Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “These stories are representative of the many other service members who have, across this nation, given their lives defending the freedoms that we as Americans enjoy today. We are truly blessed to honor these three inductees who are natives of Pike County as well as their families.”
The shadow boxes that tell the stories of each of the new inductees are at the Pike County Memorial Annex adjacent to Ruth’s Restaurant and are available for citizens to view during regular school hours.
Before inducting the new members, Richardson announced the status change of First Lt. Robert E. Oxford of Concord who has transitioned from Missing in Action to Killed in Action. He had been classified as Missing In Action since Jan. 25, 1944 when the plane he was aboard crashed in the Himalayan Mountains. Remains were found at the crash site and confirmed as his and after more than 73 years, Lt. Oxford returned with much fanfare to be buried in Magnolia Cemetery in his hometown of Concord. Thousands took part in his homecoming celebration, by welcoming him at the airport, along the way home, attended a special service in his honor and by lining the streets of Zebulon and Concord as his remains were returned for burial. His name has been removed from the list of U.S. soldiers Missing In Action and his status changed to Killed In Action. Post 197 created a special shadow box that displays the flag that was draped over his casket and ceremoniously folded and presented to his next of kin and documents that show the change of status from MIA to KIA.
WILLIE L. KING
Three Vietnam veterans who served with Meansville native Willie Lee King aboard the USS Frank E. Evans spoke during the special ceremony to honor his service and mark his induction into the Pike County Memorial Annex.
“Chief King, when he came aboard in 1968, he was my hero. He and I served together in the same division. He was my mentor and he was my friend,” said Richard Sawyer who served aboard the ill-fated USS Frank E. Evans. “The Captain and the chief boatswain mate are the two most respected men on board. I want you to know that Willie was loved, he was appreciated and he was a great guy.”
Willie Lee King, known as Shorty and Larry, was the sixth child of 11 children raised by John Lee King and Nina Mae Josie King in Meansville. He graduated from Zebulon Training High School in 1955 and his hobbies included football, baseball and listening to jazz. He worked delivering newspapers before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 13, 1956 in Macon. After basic training Seaman Recruit King went to occupational specialty Boatswain Mate A school in Great Lakes, Illinois. After graduating, Seaman Apprentice King reported for duty on the USS Windham Bay in 1956. When it was decommissioned in 1958, he reported for duty aboard the USS McDermut where he remained until his first enlistment ended. He married Ophelia Kendall on Jan. 31, 1959 and re-enlisted Jan. 11, 1960, reporting shortly thereafter to the destroyer USS Massey where he was promoted to Petty Officer Third Class. He was transferred to the destroyer USS Turner on Jan. 2, 1962 and later promoted to Petty Officer Second Class. His second enlistment ended Sept. 13, 1965 and he re-enlisted the next day. After finishing school at the Cargo Handling Battalion One in Williamsburg, Virginia, he was promoted to Petty Officer First Class on April 16, 1966 and worked at the Naval Station in Mayport, Florida until Dec. 15, 1967.
King reported for duty aboard the destroyer USS Frank E. Evans on Jan. 29, 1968 and was promoted to Chief Petty Officer. He was on combat assignment supporting U.S. forces in Vietnam within the Combat Zone on June 3, 1969. The ship was tasked to support an international Exercise Sea Spirit in the South China Sea, an exercise involving more than 40 ships. At around 3 a.m., when ordered to a new escort station, the Evans and the Australian Aircraft Carrier the HMAS Melbourne collided and the Evans was cut in two. The Melbourne stopped immediately after the collision and deployed boats, life rafts and life buoys. Sailors from both ships used mooring lines to lash the ships together and evacuate some sailors. The bow of the ship sank quickly and most of those killed were believed to have been trapped inside. As it was 3 a.m. at the time of the collision, Willie King was asleep in the chief’s quarters. He and 73 others were lost at sea. His awards include the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Navy Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Vietnam Service, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Campaign with 60 Device and Cold War Victory Medals. CPO Willie King is buried at sea and survived by his wife, Ophelia Kendall King and four children, Stanley B. King, Sonya King, Karen King McCoy and Kelvin D. King.
RDSN John Coffey detailed the events that led up to the accidental collision in the South China Sea that took the life of Willie King and 73 others. He is memorialized at the Mount Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery and at the Meansville Memorial Park in Meansville, on the Veteran’s Memorial on the Pike County Courthouse Square and in the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon.
“They USS Evans left Long Beach, California understaffed and they were severely short handed as they headed to Vietnam. The worked with the Marines and in 15 days, they fired more than 200 rounds, day and night, and they were accommodated for their actions,” said Coffey. “Destroyers traveled with carriers who went in circles around them to intercept submarines or other dangers. They circled in a zig zag course around the ship which was an outdated maneuver from WWII. That night, when it was announced for the ship to go to full radar position, the second mate called for his mates to turn right toward the carrier and from then the ship had two minutes to live. After seeing the collision course for both ships, he called for right full rudder, full speed ahead and the carrier called for left full speed ahead but when the two collided, it was total darkness down in the chief’s quarters where Willie was sleeping. The chief’s quarters were about three decks down. An officer who was on his last deployment was the only one with a pin light and he stood at the end of the corridor to help others up the ladder which was disorienting because it was no longer vertical. That officer helped many to safety but lost his own life just prior to his planned retirement. Willie made it up the ladder but was a non-swimmer so he was helped in the water. With the helicopters overhead and the ships wake causing choppy waves, Willie was lost to the sea. He was an amazing leader and a great combat veteran.”
MALCOLM “MAC” CARTER
Malcolm “Mac” Roland Carter was born June 19, 1919 to Windsor Jethro and Maude Ellen McGinty Carter. He was the eighth of nine children and raised in Meansville where he worked on the family’s farm. He graduated from Zebulon High School and attended the University of Georgia for two years, graduating in 1941 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He then worked as an agent for the Department of Agriculture, Farm Security Administration in Macon.
On March 4, 1942, Malcolm Carter enlisted as a private at Fort McPherson and conducted his basic training at Keesler Airfield in Biloxi, MS. From there, he attended Bomber Gunner training at Buckington Airfield, Fort Myers, FL and conducted additional training in Tucson, AR and Pueblo, CO, earning a diploma in Aviation Engineering. Private First Class Carter graduated in the spring of 1943 from Class SE 43-H of the 71st Army Air Forces Flying Training Detachment at Harrell Field, Camden, AK.
Sergeant (SGT) Carter was sent to North Africa and assigned without a crew to the 512th Bomber Squadron (Heavy), 376th Bombardment Group, 12th Army Air Force supporting the Mediterranean Theater of Operations. He was specifically assigned as the ball turret gunner for a B-24D Liberator bomber aircraft. Based at Enfidaville, Tunisia, the 376th was chosen to lead a daring Aug. 1, 1943 low-level raid against Romania’s Ploesti oil fields. After the liberation of North Africa, on Nov. 19, 1943, the group moved to San Pancrazio, Italy as part of the newly formed 15th Army Air Force where the Group participated in an accelerated campaign against Axis targets in southern Europe and the Balkans. Group sorties extended as far as Vienna, Austria and Regensburg, Germany.
On May 23, 1944, SGT Carter was tasked to a B-24D-155-CO Liberator, #85, tail number 42-72772, piloted by Lieutenant (LT) Robert Gallagher of the 515th Bomber Squadron, 376th Bombardment Group. At 8 a.m. local time, mission aircraft departed to bomb enemy troop concentrations at Frascati, Italy, near Rome. While on the turn preparing to make the bomb run just shortly after crossing the coastline, the aircraft encountered a barrage of intense and highly accurate heavy anti-aircraft fire. The heavy bomber received a direct hit underneath the waist window. The shell exploded and blew off the entire top of the aircraft from the antenna to the waist windows. In addition, the right elevator cables were severed and left flapping. The bottom ball turret dropped to its full extended position due to the hydraulic lines being severed and added drag to the crippled aircraft by cutting down on air speed. The aircraft radio systems became inoperable. Realizing that they were approaching the target, Lt. Gallagher continued on his bomb run with a full load of six 1,000-pound bombs. The targets were entirely obscured by clouds which made it impossible to locate the targets. Lt. Gallagher, although proceeding with difficulty, did not salvo his bombs to lighten his load until all chance of hitting the target was abandoned. He kept in the formation until it was finally decided that the primary target or secondary targets could not be bombed due to the weather. Then, being over water, he salvoed his bombs through the inoperative bomb bay doors. Two other aircraft left the formation to escort the crippled aircraft to an intermediate airbase near Naples and furnish protection against enemy fighters known to be in the area.
During this time, the entire inside of the aircraft near the waist section was open to the view from the escort aircraft. It was possible to look into the damaged aircraft and see two men, evidently wounded, lying on the floor and two other crewmen rendering first aid and care. All this time, Lt. Gallagher kept his crippled aircraft under control. He was flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet and started to descend gradually toward friendly Pomigliano Airfield at the northern outskirts of Naples. While approaching the airfield, the air became very turbulent. At an altitude of 2,000 feet, suddenly the damaged aircraft nosed over and dove directly toward the ground where it buried itself and exploded short of the airfield. SGT Malcolm R. Carter was one of the aircraft’s nine crew members killed in action and was posthumously awarded the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters (for 15 combat missions) and Purple Heart Medal.
SGT Carter is buried at the Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville and memorialized at the University of Georgia Memorial Gardens in Athens; on the Veterans Memorial at the Courthouse Square and at the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon.
VIRGIL L. MIDDLEBROOKS
Virgil Lamar Middlebrooks was born Dec. 12, 1921 in Macon and raised in Meansville. He was the third child of three children of Thomas Jackson and Ethel Mae Rogers Middlebrooks. He attended the Meansville Elementary School. In 1937, Virgil was a member of the State School Boy Patrol and was selected Georgia’s Outstanding School Boy Patrolman. He worked briefly in 1938 at the Holloway Canning Company in Meansville. He graduated from the Zebulon High School in Zebulon and was a graduate of the Gordon Military Academy in 1940 and attended freshman year at the University of Georgia in 1941.
In support of the war effort, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort McPherson, Georgia on May 29, 1942. Private Middlebrooks completed his basic and coast artillery training at Fort Eustis, Virginia and was assigned to Fort Sheridan, Indiana for continued Coast Artillery training. After roughly two years with K Battery, 502d Coast Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment at Paterson, New Jersey, Technician 5th Grade, often referred to as Corporal, Middlebrooks in November 1944 was transferred to the Infantry, given leave to visit family and shipped in January overseas to support the European Theater of Operations. While in transient, he was assigned to 4th Platoon, H Company, 311th Infantry Regiment, 78th Infantry “Lightning” Division of the First U.S. Army. Around Feb. 14, 1945 he was traveling through Belgium and around Feb. 25 he reached the 78th Infantry Division main body and was further reassigned to I Company, 3d Battalion, 311th Infantry Regiment “Timberwolves.” When Corporal Middlebrooks joined his unit, they had just captured the City of Schmidt and Harscheidt and had advanced to a holding position a mile east.
On Feb. 28, the 3d Battalion crossed the Rohr River and on March 1, attacked Hausen. After capturing Hausen, the Battalion continued its attack south over the steep rocky hills and cliffs leading to Heimbach. Advancing from the north in the face of direct enemy self-propelled artillery fire, the Battalion overran the town. At Heimbach, the 3d Battalion reunited with the rest of its Regiment and the advance swept on at a rapid pace throughout the next five days. Stunned and surprised, the Germans were on the run. On March 7, the 311th had reached the Ahr River where they captured five bridges intact to pave the way for a link-up with Third Army forces coming up north from the Moselle River. At 12:56 p.m. local time, on March 7, a task force of the 9th Armored Division broke out of the woods onto the bluffs overlooking the Rhein River at Remagen and saw the Ludendorff Railroad Bridge undamaged and standing intact. At 3:50 p.m., Company A, 27th Armored Infantry Battalion, crossed the bridge and reached the east bank of the river. The 311th was alerted for movement to the bridgehead.
Movement of the 311th began by trucks at 7:15 a.m. on March 8, crossed the bridge, proceeded by foot, and by late afternoon, the regiment closed in on the bridgehead area where it became attached to the 9th Armored Division. By late evening, the 3d Battalion, 311th moved through recently captured Unkel and into a position south of Rhein-Breitbach. Throughout the day, the 311th was receiving fires from German artillery and 20mm anti-aircraft (flack guns) now being used against personnel. At the end of the day, the bridgehead was roughly one mile deep and two miles wide. It was after the Regiment’s bridge crossing in late afternoon to midnight during its movement north to its objective of Rhein-Breitbach that Technician 5th Grade Virgil L. Middlebrooks, Service Number 14119784 was killed in action, more than likely by an enemy artillery round. For actions expanding the bridgehead, on March 8, 1945, the Regiment was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation.
Technician 5th Grade Middlebrooks was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. He was initially buried at the American Cemetery at Henri-Chappelle, Belgium in Plot B-4, Row 5, Grave 100 and then his remains were moved to his final resting place at the Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. Virgil Middlebrooks is memorialized at the University of Georgia Memorial Gardens in Athens, Georgia; and on the Veteran’s Memorial on the Courthouse Square and at the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon, Georgia.
