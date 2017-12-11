Man gets life sentence for molestation of 12-year- old

The Pike County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted a case in front of the judge Christopher Edwards last week. The state presented evidence in the case of the State of Georgia vs. David Lee Stewart.
Natasha Horner, with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, was the lead investigator. A Pike County jury heard evidence on charges, including rape, aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation. Kristen Lee with the Southern Crescent Child Advocacy Center, was the forensic interviewer. The state was represented by Senior assistant district attorney Michael Rogers.
The defendant, a 55- year-old male, was charged with performing sexual acts on a 12-year-old child. After the presentation of the evidence by the state, the defendant entered a guilty plea to aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to life with the first 25 years to be served in prison.
“I am very proud of the collaborative effort of the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Southern Crescent Child Advocacy Center and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in this case,” said District Attorney Ben Coker. “Child sexual abuse and assault cases take their toll, not only on the innocent victims, but also on law enforcement, prosecutors and jurors. These cases are difficult, and they take hard work to bring about verdicts and pleas such as this one. Let today’s result send a message to those who commit these acts. Know that we will all work together to bring justice for these victims. You are on notice that justice is coming,” Coker concluded.