Jackie Caraway

Mr. Jackie Eugene Caraway, age 78, of Griffin, formerly of Meansville, passed away December 10, 2017. He was born in Pike County, son of the late Sam J. Caraway and Annie D. Phillips Caraway. He attended grammar school in Meansville and high school in Zebulon. He was an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force, serving as a Thermo Nuclear Specialist during the Korean Conflict. Jackie was a radio operator, road deputy and Chief Deputy for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department from 1978-1990. He then worked as a surveillance officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and helping others. He was a very wise man, and an awesome husband, father, and PawPaw.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sammie Caraway, who died in an accident during the construction of Phillips Arena in October 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Daphene Ard Caraway; children and their spouses: Phillip and Delores Caraway of Barnesville, Sonya and Joel Stevens of Griffin, Karen and Larry Garner of Crestview, FL, Cindy and Johnny Stevens of Griffin, Brian and Kellie Caraway of Griffin, Greg and Aubrey Caraway of Phoenix, AZ, Teresa and Paul Waddell of Zebulon and Sierra Caraway of Griffin; sisters and brothers-in-law: Carolyn Reeves of Barnesville, Alice and Lee Moreland of Barnesville, Kathy and Darrell Gresham of Zebulon and Andera and Chet Kolwaski of FL; brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Vickie Caraway of Meansville; 21 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, December 12, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, at 2 p.m., in Meansville Baptist Church with Rev. John Blackmon, Rev. Ben Dunn, and Rev. Thomas Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.