Mr. Thaddus Jefferson Wheeler, 75 of Meansville, GA, died Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Wheeler was born December 24, 1941, in Spalding County to the late Thomas Jefferson and Oma Wheeler. He worked for Thomaston Mills in the Quiller Room and as a Truck driver, he was also a bus driver for Pike County Schools, member and Deacon of Vega Community Church, and Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Jean Wheeler of Meansville; son, Tony (Marlene) Wheeler of Thomaston; sister, Debra Adams of Thomaston; brother, William "Buster" (Geraldine) Wheeler of Thomaston; grandchildren, Nathan (Crystal) Wheeler, and Cody (Taylor) Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Mabrey Alice Wheeler, Summer Raybon Wheeler, Autumn Marie Wheeler, and Ashtynn Grace Wheeler. He is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lamar Wheeler.
Funeral services for Mr. Wheeler will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Vega Community Church, with burial to follow in Vega Community Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Thomaston Foster Parents Association, 353 Colquitt St, Thomaston GA 30286.